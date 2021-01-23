ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two Collinsville, Illinois residents were killed Friday after a late night crash in St. Louis County with an alleged intoxicated driver.
Officials from the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) said a 25-year-old driver of a 2016 KIA Optima was "careless" going southbound Interstate 270 south of Manchester Road and hit a 2011 Chrysler minivan before 11:30 p.m.
The minivan left the main road and hit a tree. Both occupants, Natalia Trigg, 33, and Henry Gaston, 39, died on the scene.
The Optima driver was arrested on the scene for driving while intoxicated, according to MSHP. Court records show the driver was previously charged with a DWI in 2015.
No other information was released.
