ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the ATF have joined local police to investigate three recent murders - one in Jennings and two in St. Louis City- that are linked together.

Sex workers have been victims in several recent St. Louis City crimes, police say Police are investigating four recent crimes in St. Louis in which they say sex workers have been the victims.

Marnay Haynes, 16, was shot and killed in the 9900 block of Glen Owen Drive in Jennings on September 13. Three days later, Pamela Abercrombie, 49, was found lying on the ground near the intersection of West Florissant and Prairie in St. Louis City; she was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting on West Florissant is one of four recent crimes in which a sex worker has been a victim, city police say. Casey Ross, 24, was found fatally shot in a vacant lot near the intersection of 15th and Mullanphy just after 12 p.m. on Sunday.

During a joint press conference with St. Louis County and St. Louis City police, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Major Shawn Dace said, "There is some evidence that leads [them] to believe this is the same perpetrator or perpetrators."

Officials wouldn't mention what evidence connects the three murders together but confirmed investigators "don't have a specific person [they're] looking into".

Police are asking anyone with information on any of the shootings to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.