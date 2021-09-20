ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The killing of a teen in Jennings, Mo. and two homicides in St. Louis City are related, police tell News 4.

Sex workers have been victims in several recent St. Louis City crimes, police say Police are investigating four recent crimes in St. Louis in which they say sex workers have been the victims.

Marnay Haynes, 16, was shot and killed in the 9900 block of Glen Owen Drive in Jennings on September 13. Three days later, a woman in her 30s was found lying on the ground near the intersection of West Florissant and Prairie in St. Louis City; she was pronounced dead at the scene. The shooting on West Florissant is one of four recent crimes in which a sex worker has been a victim, city police say. Casey Ross, 24, was found fatally shot in a vacant lot near the intersection of 15th and Mullanphy just after 12:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Police are asking anyone with information on any of the shootings to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip. Authorities will be discussing the investigation into the shootings at a press conference in North City at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday.