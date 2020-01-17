ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Two people were charged for murder for a 2017 shooting death case in Montgomery County.
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said Lynlee J. Renick, 31, and Michael K. Humphrey, 35, were arrested and charged with murder for the shooting death of 27-year-old Benjamin Renick.
Benjamin Renick, of New Florence, was found shot multiple times on June 8, 2017 at the farm he worked at, Renick's Reptile Farm.
Lynlee Renick and Humphrey were arrested on January 16, 2020. They're both charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
They're being held in the Montgomery County Jail without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.