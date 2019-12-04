WELLSTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two people have been charged in the murder of a man shot to death Monday morning in Wellston.
The North County Police Cooperative responded to the 1500 block of Wellston Place around 9:45 a.m. on Monday and found a man shot several times.
Officers saw a silver BMW believed to be involved in the incident and attempted to stop it but the driver took off.
The victim, later identified as 64-year-old Wendell Wright, was taken to a hospital where he later died.
Officers saw the same vehicle around 9 p.m. Monday and attempted to stop the it when two occupants left the car and ran on foot.
Officers took both of them into custody. Tyrus Young, 19, of Wellston has been charged with second degree murder, armed criminal action, and tampering with a motor vehicle.
Keyshawn Brown, 22, of Wellston faces a federal charge for possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon.
Both are being held without bond.
The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was called to assist with the investigation. They said 22 detectives helped with this investigation.
