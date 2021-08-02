EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Two men are facing charges in connection with a home invasion and homicide that occurred in East St. Louis Saturday morning.
Joseph Binford, 40, and Demonte Moore, 26, both of East of St. Louis, are charged with home invasion. Binford is also charged with first-degree. murder. The two are accused of breaking into a home of Dwonique Seay, 44, on 15th Street. Police say Binford stabbed Seay, who later died at a hospital.
Both suspects are being held in the St. Clair County Jail. Binford is being held on a $1 million bond; Moore is being held on a $250,000 bond.
