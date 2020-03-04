BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Two people were charged for a 2019 murder in East St. Louis on Wednesday.
The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office said Reginald Alexander and Stephen Moore III were charged with first-degree murder for the June 6, 2019 shooting death of Markeese Fair.
Police said Fair was shot and killed at the intersection of Belleview Avenue and North 24 Street in East St. Louis.
