JUPITER, Fla. — As many of the team's pitchers did Sunday morning at Cardinals camp, Adam Wainwright headed out to the back fields of the complex at Roger Dean Stadium to loosen up his arm to get ready for the day ahead.
Fellow starter Miles Mikolas stood across from Wainwright in the line of Cardinals hurlers getting their throws in, but he wasn't Waino's throwing partner for the day. Mikolas is dealing with soreness in his right forearm, so the team has put a pause in his throwing programs for the time being.
Though the Cardinals are hopeful Mikolas will be able to get back into the swing of things in the coming days, his current no-throw status meant Wainwright needed someone to throw with out there on the back fields Sunday morning.
Fortunately for him, the Cardinals happened to have a former Cy Young Award winner hanging around on their spring training coaching staff.
Former Cardinals starter Chris Carpenter, who compiled a 95-44 record with a 3.07 ERA for the team from 2004 to 2012, is helping out with Cardinals camp this spring, a valuable resource as he shares his wisdom with the next generation. In addition to his teaching and coaching duties, he stood in for Mikolas Sunday, playing catch with Wainwright in a pairing of great significance to Cardinals history.
Wainwright first appeared on the mound for the Cardinals back in 2005, the same year Carpenter went 21-5 with a 2.83 ERA to take home the NL Cy Young Award as St. Louis' ace. The former teammates are responsible for numerous memorable moments in Cardinals history.
There's just something special about this duo of Cardinals greats, which has thus far combined for 257 career wins and 2,861 strikeouts with St. Louis, casually airing it out on a Sunday morning in Jupiter.
You've gotta love spring training.
