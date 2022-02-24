Two-car crash closes WB I-64 near Maryville Centre

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo.(KMOV.com) -- Traffic is backed up for several miles following a crash on westbound Interstate 64 in Town and Country Thursday.
Just before 8 a.m., all lanes of the highway near Maryville Centre Drive for a two-car crash. Fire crews have blocked off the road to divert traffic off to the nearest exit.
It is unknown if anyone was injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.