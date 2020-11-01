Isaiah and Xavon Coats
Ferguson Police Department

Update: Police said the mother was found and is on her way to pick up the children.

------

Original story: 

FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officers are looking for the family of two boys after they were left inside a park in Ferguson. 

Officials with the Ferguson Police Department said Isaiah and Xavon Coats were dropped off and left at the Nesbit Newton Park Sunday.

The 6-year-old and 4-year-old don't know where they live but told officers there's a bridge and a body of water nearby. Officers believe the boys may be from Illinois. 

If you recognize the boys and know where their family is, call the police department at 314-522-3100.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

KMOV News is the only app you need for the latest news and sports headlines as well as geo-targeted weather and traffic. Download the app here to get the latest updates.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.