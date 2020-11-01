Update: Police said the mother was found and is on her way to pick up the children.
------
Original story:
FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officers are looking for the family of two boys after they were left inside a park in Ferguson.
Officials with the Ferguson Police Department said Isaiah and Xavon Coats were dropped off and left at the Nesbit Newton Park Sunday.
The 6-year-old and 4-year-old don't know where they live but told officers there's a bridge and a body of water nearby. Officers believe the boys may be from Illinois.
If you recognize the boys and know where their family is, call the police department at 314-522-3100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.