ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two state lawmakers aim to honor slain retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn by designating a roadway in his memory.
State Rep. Shamed Dogan (R-Ballwin) and Sen. Steven Roberts (D-St. Louis) filed two bills that would create the David Dorn Memorial Highway in St. Louis City as a tribute to his 38 years as a “respected and beloved member of the law enforcement community.” Dorn also served as the Moline Acres Police Chief.
Dogan’s bill, HB 1363, would claim a portion of Interstate 70 from Shreve Road to Kingshighway Boulevard while Roberts’ legislation, SB 520, eyes a section would of State Highway 180 from Interstate 170 continuing to Kienlen Avenue.
RELATED: 'A great man:' Trump honors fallen St. Louis police captain David Dorn during Fourth of July speech
“David Dorn was a role model for his fellow officers and was well-respected by members of the community in both St. Louis City and County. He was a true public servant and someone who epitomized the best qualities we look for in our law enforcement officials,” said Dogan.
Dorn, 77, was found murdered outside of Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry in north St. Louis after a handful of looters broke in during a night of unrest amid the death of George Floyd on June 2, 2020. Dorn was known to help the owners of Lee's Pawn and Jewelry due to his extensive background in police work. When the business' alarm would go off, Dorn would check it out. And that's what he did that morning before he was shot and killed.
“By naming a Memorial Highway in his honor we can ensure the legacy of service and compassion he created will not be forgotten, and that future generations will understand the tragic loss of life that occurred because of the senseless violence that night.” Roberts said, “Capt. David Dorn dedicated his life to serving his community. This memorial will present a great opportunity to honor Capt. Dorn for everything he did to keep the citizens of St. Louis safe.”
The state officials said they partnered with his family to find the best way to honor him. Dorn is survived by his wife, five children, and ten grandchildren
