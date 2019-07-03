ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Officers were called for an apparent stabbing at the corner of 21st and Ferry St Wednesday afternoon.
A neighbor and a nearby witness reported that a woman was attacked by two female assailants with a golf club. The woman then pulled a knife on her attackers, and stabbed the two women.
One victim suffered a laceration to the abdomen and one victim suffered a laceration to the thigh. They were taken to the hospital and are listed in stable condition.
