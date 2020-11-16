JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two people have been arrested following a multi-county pursuit Sunday in Jefferson County.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a call around 6 p.m. of two people suspected of using a pickup truck and a trailer to steal a tractor.
The deputies found the suspects at one point and a pursuit started on Highway HH.
The tractor fell off the trailer near De Soto.
The suspect in the passenger seat of the truck fired three shots at the deputies, the sheriff’s office said.
The suspects left the truck in Washington County and were both taken into custody.
No one was hurt. No suspects have been charged in this incident at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.