UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An emergency alert went out across the Washington University campus about a robbery nearby in the Ames Place neighborhood, but not all who live near the location of the crime received it.
Cirri Moran has lived in the Ames Place neighborhood most of her life. She said she was upset the University City Police Department did not notify her about the crime.
"These perpetrators fled through our subdivision, single family homes, this is not all students' residence," Moran said.
This part of University City gets a lot of foot traffic. In additional to residential and student housing, this area also has several churches and the Center for Creative Arts. Moran wants to be alerted to these crimes by University City police in the same way the Wash U community is warned about them.
"This is a problem we've had over and over again with communication from the city," Moran said.
The robbery is the second armed robbery near this neighborhood within a day. A woman was attacked and had her phone stolen on the Big Bend MetroLink platform Wednesday morning.
In both armed robberies this week, the suspects got away on the Big Bend MetroLink.
Wash U grad students graham Renz and Niklas Andersson said they still feel safe walking in the neighborhood despite the two robberies.
“I walk through here every day and I’ve never had an issue, and I don’t suspect that I would have an issue, so I feel relatively safe,” said Andersson.
Wash U police have a website where neighbors can sign up for the same alerts the students and staff receive.
News 4 reached out to Wash U to ask about how they’re keeping students and staff safe but haven’t heard back.
Campus police started adding extra patrols to the neighborhood and the others surrounding the campus in September.
