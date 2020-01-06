WASHINGTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A pair of 17-year-old boys were arrested for breaking into a home in Franklin County and tying up those inside the house, law enforcement said.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Elijah Crowe, from Pacific, and Timothy Turner, from Catawissa, were charged with burglary, robbery, and kidnapping.
Deputies said several men broke into the home with guns and tied up those inside the house in the 200 block of Pleasant Drive in Washington. One of the victims was assaulted by a suspect, deputies said, and two handguns and cash was stolen from the home.
The robbery happened on Dec. 17.
Crowe and Turner were arrested on Dec. 31.
Their bond has been set at $250,000 cash only.
The sheriff's office said the investigation is still ongoing.
