ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Anyone with expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs can drop them off at designated collection sites across the country Saturday.
The Drug Enforcement Administration said the collection sites will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sites will adhere to local COVID-19 guidelines and regulations.
At the designated collection sites, people can drop off tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids, illegal drugs and syringes will not be accepted at the sites. Vaping devices and cartridges can be drop off if the lithium battery is removed.
Click here to find a designated collection site near you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.