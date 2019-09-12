ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A time capsule will be buried at the new SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital Thursday.
Burying the time capsule will celebrate the home stretch for the next 355 days before the opening of the new $550 million SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital and ambulatory care center and the future of academic medicine.
Over 150 items have been placed in the time capsule, which will be opened in 2119. Some of the items placed inside are pictures, pins, a sweatshirt, patches, hospital identifications and a turkey sandwich.
