ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Crews were conducting safety inspections Friday night at the Melvin Price Locks and Dam in Alton after a tugboat hit the dam and barges broke free on the Mississippi River.
Somehow the tug hit the dam structure and all 15 barges got loose. Officials with the Coast Guard said seven barges hit the dam and eight were recovered by other tows. There is no known release of any pollution in the river.
Some damage was done to the facility. It's still unclear how severe the damage is, hence the inspection. It's also still unclear how long this could cause delays on the river.
