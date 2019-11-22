(KMOV.com) -- I saw another weather organization (national, not local) showing snow & ice for Tuesday in St. Louis.
That's a big travel day with Thanksgiving coming up, so it impacts a lot of people and their travel. However, less than 24 hours later this weather organization had St. Louis in the severe storm threat. Huh?
You may have heard of this storm system or seen maps floating around on social media. I'm here to tell you, don't buy the hype just yet.
You cannot plan your travel the week of Thanksgiving around a storm system that is 5 to 7 days away.
The model forecasts will change dramatically and that's exactly what happened.
Instead, rely on a trusted local meteorologist (we hope you'll turn to us at News 4!) and we'll deliver more specific and detailed forecast information as we get closer to Tuesday.
We'll also avoid the hype on a storm system 6 days away that we know will likely change.
So, what can you expect next Tuesday if you're traveling or have family coming into town?
Nothing to plan around quite yet, but there likely will be a zone of snow and a zone of storms.
Exactly where those zones hit will depend on the track of an area of low pressure.
In this map below, you'll see where those potential zones will set up based on the latest data.
But I'm also here to tell you...this forecast will change.
And as we get closer to Tuesday we will narrow in on the exact area we expect to have travel impacts.
