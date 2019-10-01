ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Tuesday is day one of Missouri Governor Mike Parson's plan to combat violent crime in St. Louis.
The state's re-assigning about two dozen state workers, many of them highway patrol, to bolster the crime-fighting ranks in the city.
However there to those who say the move helps, but there will be no quick solution.
Undray Brock said he's turned his life around after serving a five-year prison sentence for drugs.
He says with high-tech available he'd like to see more cameras used to fight crime.
“Every corner, every stoplight,” he said. “At every single stoplight.”
Brock also says the gun culture needs to be reined in.
He said he recently went to Fairground Park and was stunned by what he saw.
“I counted 26 people, young guys,each one of these guys had a gun,” he said. “Each one of these guys had a gun.”
And the homicide numbers are reflecting the problem.
In the Walnut Park East neighborhood in north St. Louis the number of killings is on the rise.
In 2018, there were four homicides.
So far in 2019?
“Twelve,” said Alderwoman Pamela Boyd. “We have tripled from last year.”
The neighborhood sits within police chief john Hayden's Rectangle, an area which Police Chief John Hayden targeted for crime reduction.
St. Louis is on pace for the highest murder count since 1993.
The total cost of the state's commitment to fight crime in the saint louis area is up to $4 million.
When he announced the plan, Parson said there was no end date set and it would be evaluated along the way.
