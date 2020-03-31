ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Parkway School District is continuing their Tucked In Tuesday bedtime series on Facebook.
Barretts Elementary Assistant Principal Melissa Hellwig and other staff members will read bedtime stories to all students who tune in.
"We know this is a weird time. We love you, we miss you."
The school is also doing read-aloud stories on their Facebook page for students at 3 p.m. Monday - Friday.
You can hop on the Barrets Elementary School's Facebook page and watch the Hellwig read the story starting at 7 p.m.
