ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is holding a hiring event Saturday to recruit officers at the St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
The event will be held at the Marriott St. Louis West Hotel located at 660 Maryville Centre Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The TSA is hoping to hire up to 50 people. It said their goal is to increase staffing levels to meet expected airport traffic increases for the summer season.
If you are interested in a position, you can apply and participate in an interview process at the event.
