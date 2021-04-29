ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Over the weekend, TSA officers at Lambert International Airport confiscated four "cat eyes" from passengers.
"Cat eyes" are a martial arts-type item that some people carry for self-defense. To use them, two fingers are put through the “cat’s” eyes to enable the user to poke someone in the eyes or elsewhere on the body with the “ears” of the item.
They are considered a prohibited item by TSA and anyone caught carrying one may face legal action. Anyone flying through St. Louis can visit the TSA website to see what items are prohibited when traveling.
