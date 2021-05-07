ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will hold a two-day recruiting event for positions at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
On Friday and Saturday those interested can learn about full-time and part-time positions and complete multiple steps in the hiring process at the event. Attendees should bring two valid forms of state or federal identification with them. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days at the Marriott St. Louis Airport Hotel, located at 10700 Pear Tree Lane.
The starting pay for the positions at St. Louis Lambert International Airport is $16.72 per hour with opportunities for pay increases after six months. The TSA is also offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus for new hires that onboard before June 30.
For more information, click here. Attendees with questions regarding the recruiting event should contact Debra Thomas at (314) 656-1160.
