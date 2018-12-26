ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The TSA agents at Lambert airport are among the nearly 420,000 federal employees who working without pay this Wednesday morning.
These workers are considered essential and are expected to work unpaid. Another 380,000 federal employees will be furloughed.
AAA projected 225,000 travelers at Lambert specifically over the holiday period. Lambert TSA told KMOV travelers will see no difference in security at any level despite receiving no dime for their work.
