LINCOLN COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A man from Truxton, Missouri was killed when his Kawasaki 900 hit a utility pole and overturned in Lincoln County Monday afternoon.
James Durr's motorcycle drove off of Highway A at Zion Church Road, hit a utility pole and overturned around 12:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Durr, 66, was pronounced dead at the crash scene.
