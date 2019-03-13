WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is issuing an emergency order Wednesday grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft "effective immediately," in the wake of the crash of an Ethiopian Airliner that killed 157 people, President Donald Trump said.

Many nations had already barred the Boeing 737 Max 8 from its airspace, but until Trump's announcement, the Federal Aviation Administration had said that it didn't have any data to show the jets are unsafe. Trump cited "new information" that had come to light in the ongoing investigation into incident. He did not elaborate.

Southwest Airlines confirms use of 737 MAX aircraft on St. Louis routes Questions are swirling after a second deadly accident involving the Boeing 737 MAX-8 jet in five months.

"All of those planes are grounded, effective immediately," Trump said during a scheduled briefing on border security.

Trump said any airplane currently in the air will go to its destination and then be grounded. He added all airlines and affected pilots had been notified.

Trump said the safety of the American people is of "paramount concern," and added that the FAA would soon put out a statement on the action.

Trump said the decision to ground the aircraft "didn't have to be made, but we thought it was the right decision."

Lambert International Airport says Southwest is the only airline affected. It added that there will be some cancellations:

"The Federal Aviation Administration is issuing an order to immediately ground all Boeing 737 Max 8 and 737 Max 9 aircraft in the U.S. The grounding is related to the recent crash of the aircraft in Ethiopia. Southwest Airlines is the only carrier that operates the 737 Max aircraft at St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL). In recent weeks, Southwest has operated about five departures and five arrivals on its M-F daily schedule. Destinations and departing cities vary. Southwest operates 118 average daily departures out of STL. The emergency grounding of the 737 Max aircraft is expected to result in cancellations of some flights this week. The longer impact of flights from or to St. Louis is unknown. Travelers stay connected with Southwest Airlines for the latest information on their upcoming flights."

The president insisted the announcement was coordinated with aviation officials in Canada, U.S. carriers and aircraft manufacturer Boeing.

"Boeing is an incredible company," Trump said. "They are working very, very hard right now and hopefully they'll quickly come up with an answer."

In a statement, Boeing said it "continues to have full confidence in the safety of the 737 MAX." The company added that it had decided "out of an abundance of caution and in order to reassure the flying public of the aircraft's safety — to recommend to the FAA the temporary suspension of operations of the entire global fleet of 371 737 MAX aircraft."

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said the company was "supporting this proactive step out of an abundance of caution."

Associated Press writers Deb Riechmann and Kevin Freking contributed to this report.