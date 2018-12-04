JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — President Donald Trump is set to visit Missouri for a conference on crime.
According to the White House, Trump will speak Friday at the 2018 Project Safe Neighborhoods National Conference in Kansas City.
Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker is among U.S. Department of Justice leaders slated to speak at the conference. The White House says the event is expected to draw hundreds of law enforcement officials, prosecutors and others focused on cutting back on crime.
The George W. Bush-era Project Safe Neighborhoods faded during former President Barack Obama's administration. Former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions revived it last year.
Through the initiative, federal prosecutors have worked with local law enforcement agencies to target offenders in cases involving guns, drugs and gangs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.