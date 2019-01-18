WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump says he will make a major announcement on the government shutdown and the southern border on Saturday afternoon from the White House.
Trump and Democrats in Congress remain far apart over Trump's insistence on funding for a wall along the Mexican border as the price of reopening the government.
The two sides have traded taunts and avoided talks so far this week. Trump says the announcement will take place at 3 p.m. He says the announcement involves "the Humanitarian Crisis on our Southern Border."
The political stakes are high as the shutdown moves into a fifth week, with hundreds of thousands of federal workers going without pay and no outward signs of resolution.
