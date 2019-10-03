Trump suggests Ukraine and China should investigate the Bidens

Washington (CBS News) -- In June, the Defense Department had begun to release $250 million in Ukraine aid approved by Congress, but in late July, on July 25 or 26, the White House Office of Management and Budget ordered a pause in the disbursement of those funds, according to the Pentagon. President Trump's conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took place on July 25.
Mr. Trump has been angrily lashing out at Democrats leading the impeachment inquiry and the whistleblower whose complaint prompted it, accusing a House chairman of treason and saying only "legitimate" whistleblowers should be entitled to protection from retaliation.
Speaking to reporters on the White House lawn on Thursday, Mr. Trump also suggested that the Chinese president may want to investigate Biden and his son, saying: "clearly it's something we should start thinking about."
Mr. Trump also said he believed Ukraine should investigate the Bidens.
"I would say President Zelensky, if it was me, I would start an investigation into the Bidens," he said from the South Lawn.
At a remarkable press conference with the president of Finland on Wednesday in the East Room, Mr. Trump repeated a series of falsehoods about the whistleblower and the allegations in the complaint, stating the individual's account of the call did not match a summary released by his own White House, and labeling Joe and Hunter Biden "stone cold corrupt."
He berated a reporter for asking about the Ukraine call, and derided what he called the "corrupt and fake" media in general. He said the controversy was a "hoax" that amounted to a "fraudulent crime on the American people."
Mr. Trump also called Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, a "lowlife" who "should resign from office in disgrace."
"And frankly they should look at him for treason," the president said.
On Wednesday, Schiff and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned the White House and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo not to interfere with the impeachment inquiry, saying efforts to block witnesses or withhold testimony would be considered evidence of obstruction.
The committees leading the impeachment probe said Wednesday they plan to issue a new subpoena demanding the White House turn over documents about the president's July phone call with the leader of Ukraine.
"They just need to know that, even as they try to undermine our ability to find the facts around the president's effort to coerce a foreign leader to create dirt that he can use against a political opponent, that they will be strengthening the case on obstruction if they behave that way," Schiff said at a press conference with Pelosi on Capitol Hill.
"We have to be worthy of the Constitution. As we said before, we have to be fair to the president and that's why this is an investigative inquiry, not an outright impeachment," Pelosi said. "And we have to give the president his chance to exonerate himself, but he thinks what he did was 'perfect.'" -- Stefan Becket
Trump suggests Ukraine and China should investigate the Bidens
10:36 p.m.: Speaking to reporters on the White House South Lawn before departing for Florida, Mr. Trump suggested that China and Ukraine should investigate Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.
Asked on the White House South Lawn what specifically he wanted Zelensky to do, Mr. Trump responded:
"Well I would think that if they were honest about it they'd start a major investigation into the Bidens," Mr. Trump said. "It's a very simple answer. They should investigate the Bidens because how does a company that's newly formed -- and all these companies if you look at, and by the way likewise, China -- should start an investigation into the Bidens.
"Because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine. So I would say that President Zelensky, if it were me, I would recommend that they start an investigation into the Bidens because nobody has any doubt that they weren't crooked."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.