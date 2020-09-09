ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Senator Josh Hawley was included in a list of possible Supreme Court nominees released by President Trump Wednesday, should he be given the opportunity to appoint a third justice.
The president, as he did while running in 2016, announced a list of people he said he would choose from should a seat on the Supreme Court become open.
On the list: Senator Josh Hawley. He was joined by other GOP senators Ted Cruz and Tom Cotton. The list included 20 names.
Hawley, though, said he told the President he was not interested, saying in a tweet, "I appreciate the President’s confidence in listing me as a potential Supreme Court nominee. But as I told the President, Missourians elected me to fight for them in the Senate, and I have no interest in the high court. I look forward to confirming constitutional conservatives."
Hawley, who went to Yale Law School, is serving his first term in the senate. He served as the Missouri Attorney General from 2017-2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.