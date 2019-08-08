WASHINGTON (AP/CNN) — President Donald Trump says he's "very strongly" considering commuting the sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, who is serving a 14-year prison term on multiple federal corruption convictions.
Trump suggested more than a year ago that he was considered a commutation for Blagojevich, who then filed paperwork requesting a commutation.
The president told reporters Wednesday night while returning to Washington aboard Air Force One that he thought Blagojevich, a Democrat, had been treated "unbelievably unfairly."
Blagojevich was arrested in 2008 for engaging in a pay-to-play scheme that included an effort to sell an appointment to the Senate seat vacated by Barack Obama when he became President. During his trial, federal prosecutors presented recordings of Blagojevich discussing favors in exchange for the appointment.
Trump says he's taking into consideration Blagojevich's wife and children and what was, in his view, mere braggadocio.
"His wife, I think, is fantastic and I'm thinking about commuting his sentence very strongly. I think it's enough, seven years," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One while returning from El Paso, Texas, where he was meeting with victims of Saturday's mass shooting.
Commuting Blagojevich's sentence would add to a growing list of individuals and celebrities to whom Trump has granted leniency but would risk angering Illinois Republicans, who have previously warned the President against letting Blagojevich off the hook.
"I thought he was treated unbelievably unfairly; he was given close to 18 years in prison. And a lot of people thought it was unfair, like a lot of other things," Trump said on Wednesday.
He added: "He's been in jail for seven years over a phone call where nothing happens -- over a phone call which he shouldn't have said what he said, but it was braggadocio, you would say. I would think that there have been many politicians -- I'm not one of them, by the way -- that have said a lot worse over the telephone."
Last summer, after Blagojevich officially asked Trump to commute his prison sentence, Illinois Republicans said that granting leniency to the disgraced ex-governor would be a mistake and send the wrong message to politicians who abuse their public offices for personal gain.
"I'm not going to talk about his thinking, but I think pardoning Blagojevich would be stupid," Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger said at the time.
Rep. Darin LaHood, a Republican who represents the area around the Illinois capital of Springfield, where Blagojevich was governor for six years, said last year that, "I would stress to the administration in the strongest possible terms that pardoning or commuting the sentence of Rod Blagojevich would be a mistake."
"It would send the absolute wrong message that the behavior that was engaged in by Rod Blagojevich somehow is acceptable or forgivable," LaHood said last year.
Blagojevich entered federal prison in 2012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.