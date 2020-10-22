(AP) -- President Donald Trump has posted his full, unedited interview with CBS's “60 Minutes” on Facebook ahead of the show’s Sunday air date.
The footage shows Trump growing increasingly prickly as anchor Lesley Stahl presses him on the coronavirus pandemic, his slipping support with suburban women and other issues.
Trump tweeted with the Facebook link: “Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS." And he again preemptively criticized the moderator of Thursday’s final presidential debate.
The “60 Minutes” interview starts on a tense footing as Stahl asks the Republican president, “Are you ready for some tough questions?” It only grows more testy.
Trump complains, “That’s no way to talk." He later comments, “You’re so negative.”
Trump faces Democrat Joe Biden in the debate on Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee.
