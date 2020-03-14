President Donald Trump's doctor announced that his COVID-19 test has come back negative.
Trump announced Saturday morning at a press briefing at the White House that he was tested for coronavirus.
He said he was tested Friday night and also had his temperature taken Saturday before entering the briefing room. Trump said his temperature was normal.
The White House doctor also took the temperature of the task force members before the group's meeting today, an official said.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
CNN's Kaitlan Collins contributed to this report.
