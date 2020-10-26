JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- President Donald Trump's administration is sending 1.8 million rapid coronavirus tests to Missouri.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in a Monday announcement said the tests can produce results in 15 minutes.
About 60% of the tests are slated to be used for K-12 school testing. Another 30% will go to colleges and universities.
The rapid tests come as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to increase across the state.
The agency says around 1 million of the tests have been shipped as of Monday, but there's no current timetable for when the rest will be mailed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.