TORONTO (AP) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he is closing his country's borders to anyone not a citizen or a permanent resident amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Trudeau announced the move Monday outside his residence, where is self isolating after his wife tested positive for the new coronavirus.
