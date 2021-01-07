ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are looking for any information regarding a truck involved in a bank robbery last month.
According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the robbery happened at the People's National Bank on Hampton Ave. on Dec. 28 at 12:15 p.m.
Police said a woman entered the bank and used a note to announce the robbery. She then took the money and left.
A security guard followed the woman behind the bank where she entered a white pickup with a man.
The suspects then drove the truck towards the security guard and the security fired shots at the truck, police said. The truck left the scene.
Police describe the truck as a white pickup, possibly a Chevrolet or GMC with a 4x4 on the rear quarter panel. There is also ballistic damage on the vehicle.
No one was injured.
Anyone with any information on the truck or this incident can contact detectives at 314-444-0100 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).
