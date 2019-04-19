ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A truck overturned and spilled its contents on a South County ramp Friday morning.
Around 8 a.m., the hauler overturned on the ramp from northbound Intestate 55 onto Lindbergh.
Skyzoom4 was over the scene and the contents of the hauler across the ramp’s lane. In addition, police were blocking the exit ramp to oncoming traffic.
Around 10:45 a.m., authorities said the truck and contents had been cleared from the roadway and all lanes were back open.
No other information is known.
