EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The driver of a pickup truck side swiped a semi stopped along the side of I-55 in Edwardsville Thursday, police said.
According to Illinois State Police, the driver of the semi was flown to the hospital via helicopter where they are expected to survive. The driver of the pickup truck was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said the driver of the semi was in between the cab and trailer when the truck side swiped the semi and hit the driver. The semi overturned during the crash.
Photos of the scene show a semi truck overturned in the median, and crews appear to be working to clean the roadway.
One lane in each direction is closed as crews clean up the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.