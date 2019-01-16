HAZELWOOD (KMOV.com) - The deadly accident that killed 48-year-old Harvey Lee has shaken the Marine veteran who owned the stolen truck that was involved in the wreck.

Police say three teens and a 20-year-old woman were fleeing police inside a 2015 Ford F-150 when the truck hit a 1991 Chevrolet Caprice near the intersection of Natural Bridge and Fair. Lee was driving the Caprice.

David Edger says the truck was stolen from his home in Hazelwood 10 days before the accident.

“I feel for the families involved, including the victims, the perpetrators and my own,” said Edger. “I was like 'that is my truck, I know that is my truck.”

Numbers from local law enforcement show that Edger is far from alone in being an auto theft victim. In St. Louis City, nearly 2,800 vehicles were taken in 2018. About half that number were stolen in St. Louis County.

In the Metro East, St. Clair County reported 67 stolen cars in 2018 while Madison County reported 101. Multiple police departments say they have seen such thefts increase.

“I am almost at a loss for words. I didn’t realize it was that bad,” said Edger.

Edger says he hopes the person responsible for the accident is held accountable.

Edger says he is waiting to hear back from his insurance company but believes the truck is totaled. He said he will need to find another car that can get him and his five kids around.