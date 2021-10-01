HIGH RIDGE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A school bus was involved in a crash in Jefferson County Friday morning.
The crash, which involved a school bus and black pickup truck, occurred around 6:45 a.m. at Highway 30 and Little Brennen Road.
There were 30 kids on the bus at the time of the crash. One student suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, an official told News 4. The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
The students were reportedly being taken to Woodridge Middle School, which is part of the Northwest R-1 School District.
