ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A truck driver was taken to a hospital after crashing into a MetroBus by the Civic Center Transit Center Saturday evening.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the driver of a red truck hit a bus near Spruce and 14th Street after 7:15 p.m.
Police said the truck driver was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Officials with Bi-State said there were no passengers on the bus. The bus driver was taken to a hospital to be checked out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.