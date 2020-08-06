MEHLVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash in Mehlville Thursday after a truck crashed into a health center.
According to fire department officials, the crash happened shortly before 11:30, and at least one person is trapped in the vehicle after it crashed into the South County Health Center in the 4500 block of South Lindbergh.
Two people, one of which was a health department employee, were injured in the crash. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
According to the St. Louis County Health Department, clinic operations have been closed, but COVID-19 testing will proceed as scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.