FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A truck driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into an automotive shop in Ferguson Sunday night.
Ferguson firefighters said the crash happened at 5:17 p.m. into a building on Airport Road at Wabash Avenue.
Photos from the scene show damage to another car in the parking lot of the building.
Firefighters said the driver was taken to the hospital.
The cause of the crash has not been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.