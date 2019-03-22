EFFINGHAM, Ill.(KMOV.com) - Heads up, Illinois drivers!
The Illinois State Police is warning drivers to use caution after at least 3,000 piglets are loose on I-70 near mile marker 127 Friday morning.
Officials say the animals were scattered across the lanes after a crash involving an overturned livestock hauler.
Officials are currently on the scene and there are no road closures at this time, police say.
This is a developing story. News 4 will update as more details become available.
