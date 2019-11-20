ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A truck carrying concrete has overturned on a ramp off of I-44, MoDOT says.
The truck overturned on the ramp from Kingshighway to westbound I-44.
The ramp will remain closed until they move the truck.
Drivers are asked to consider alternate routes.
