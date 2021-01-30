An accident involving an overturned truck has closed all lanes of westbound I-44 just west of I-270.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - An accident involving an overturned truck has closed three lanes of westbound I-44 just west of I-270.

Overturned truck with candy

The accident happened just after 8:30 p.m. The view from the MoDOT camera show westbound traffic backed up as a result.

Police say the truck was carrying 35,000 pounds of candy.

Nobody was injured, police told News 4.

