ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - An accident involving an overturned truck has closed three lanes of westbound I-44 just west of I-270.
The accident happened just after 8:30 p.m. The view from the MoDOT camera show westbound traffic backed up as a result.
Police say the truck was carrying 35,000 pounds of candy.
Nobody was injured, police told News 4.
