MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) --- All lanes of westbound Interstate 70 in part of Madison County were closed Saturday morning due to a fatal accident.
The two-car crash happened around 7 a.m. just east of the I-55/270 interchange just after 7:00 a.m. Police tell News 4 that the driver of a dump truck going east on I-70 entered the center turn around area and pulled across the westbound lanes so he could back the truck up and dump his load in a construction zone. A 2009 black Volkswagon Jetta going westbound then hit the truck.
The driver of the Volkswagon, 20-year-old Riley Schreck, of Troy, Illinois, was taken to a hospital, where she later died. The driver of the dump truck suffered non-life threatening injuries. The highway was closed for four hours.
