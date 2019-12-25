LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A woman was killed Wednesday evening after she lost control of her vehicle in Lincoln County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) said Elizabeth Rutledge, 32, was driving north on Highway H in Silex in Lincoln County when she lost control of her 2001 Chevrolet Blazer.
She drove off the right side of the roadway and the vehicle overturned. The crash happened around 6:35 p.m. MSHP said she didn't have her seat belt on.
Rutledge was pronounced dead on the scene.
